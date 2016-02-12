Russell Wilson and Ciara are Still Not Boning, But Should they Just Fuck Already?

Ciara confirmed to Cosmopolitan that she and Russell Wilson are still not banging each other because God appeared in a mirror and said no sex until marriage. On the one hand, it’s very nice. In the other hand, it’s very hard. Here is the quote, from a question and answer session:

So, what exactly does abstinence mean to you? You get to hug and you get to have a nice good kiss, but you have to be careful not to go too far so you don’t end up in the place you’re trying to avoid being in. Strong, strong, strong, strong! Just the strongest resistance to temptation.



But how do other women feel about this? We asked our very own Karisa Maxwell to weigh in on whether or not these two should just fuck already:

There you have it.

