Russia Accidentally Bombed Its Own City

A Russian jet accidentally bombed a city in the southwest of the country near the border with Ukraine, state media said.

Three people were injured when the Sukhoi Su-34 launched an unspecified missile while it was flying over the city of Belgorod on Thursday night, state-run news agency Tass said, citing the Russian ministry of defence.

Videos by VICE

Pictures of the aftermath of the incident showed damaged cars and buildings, while the regional governor said the explosion had created a 20m crater across a main street.

Damaged cars in Belgorod. Photo: Belgorod Region Governorate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“Thank God there are no dead,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Around 350,000 people live in Belgorod, which is just across the border from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Belgorod has been hit several times by missiles fired from Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.