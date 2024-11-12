Russia is Considering a ‘Ministry of Sex’ After Push to Get Busy at Work

Russia has a unique plan to boost its declining birth rates.

Nina Ostanina, a loyalist to President Vladimir Putin, is reviewing a plea for a “ministry of sex” to encourage more intimacy and, in turn, more babies.

Videos by VICE

You might be wondering what a “ministry of sex” even is—or does. (It’s probably not what you think). Essentially, it will prioritize initiatives that support, well, sex.

So far, the government has proposed a few…interesting…solutions.

One idea is to turn off the internet and lights between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.—because, apparently, that’s prime babymaking time.

Another proposal is to pay stay-at-home mothers through pension, as many women shy away from motherhood due to financial burdens or work stress. The government is also considering covering first-date expenses and wedding night hotel stays.

Perhaps the wildest incentive, in my opinion, is the encouragement of sex in the workplace. A few months ago, Putin pitched this idea as a potential solution.

“The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority,” Putin said at the time. “The fate of Russia….depends on how many of us there will be. It is a question of national importance.”

Russian Health Minister Yevgeny Shestopalov even said this initiative will stop people from using “lame excuses.”

“You can engage in procreation during breaks because life flies by too quickly,” Shestopalov said.

With the possibility of a ministry of sex now in place, it seems these initiatives will only get more invasive. But hey, if you want to fund my dates, I’m all for it.