Russia Expected to Be Barred from Competing in Paralympics Amid Doping Crisis

In the wake of the widespread, state-sponsored doping scandal that has implicated upwards of 98 Russian athletes, the International Paralympic Committeehas begun the process of banning Russia from the 2016 Paralympics. Earlier today, the IPC issued a statement saying they would open suspension proceedings against Russia, but The New York Times is now reporting that IPC officials said the country will be barred from competing in the 2016 Paralympic games altogether.

The news comes on the heels of an IPC-sponsored report released by Richard McLaren that implicates 35 athletes in instances of “disappearing positive samples” from a Moscow laboratory. The IPC is also submitting 19 samples from the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi for review, under suspicion that they were swapped out.

Videos by VICE

The following is from the IPC’s statement:

“…in light of the prevailing doping culture endemic within Russian sport, at the very highest levels, NPC Russia appears unable or unwilling to ensure compliance with and the enforcement of the IPC’s Anti-Doping Code within its own national jurisdiction. The IPC considers this vital to ensuring athletes are able to compete on a level playing field.

The suspension of NPC Russia will now be considered in accordance with the IPC Suspension Policy. That process will include, amongst other things, appropriate dialogue with NPC Russia in order to afford them due process and to allow them to present their case.The suspension of NPC Russia will now be considered in accordance with the IPC Suspension Policy. That process will include, amongst other things, appropriate dialogue with NPC Russia in order to afford them due process and to allow them to present their case.”

Earlier this week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Russia’s appeal to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, effectively causing Russian track and field athletes to miss out on this year’s games.

Russia’s Paralympic team—between winter and summer games—has amassed 175 gold medals since their post-Soviet 1996 Paralympic games appearance.