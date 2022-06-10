Russia’s McDonald’s Copycat Has Revealed Its New Logo

The Russian fast food restaurant that was once McDonald’s has unveiled a new logo that will replace the famous Golden Arches.



The logo for the as-yet-unnamed chain resembles a beef patty next to two french fries.

This is the logo of the new fast-food service that is to replace McDonald’s restaurants in Russia after the departure of the company from the country. pic.twitter.com/eEaHX0UIXN — Solange El Rassi (@solangeelrassi) June 10, 2022

The chain was forced into a rebrand after McDonald’s announced in May that it was permanently pulling out of Russia and selling off its 847 locations across the country as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision ended McDonald’s 30-year tenure in the country.

Knockoff McDonald’s have been popping up across the country, while one man even chained himself to a former McDonald’s branch in protest at the decision.

The fast-food giant was among dozens of Western companies, including Coca-Cola, KFC and Pizza Hut, that stopped doing business in Russia soon after the war started.



The new Russia chain is expected to open this weekend, with 15 branches. Before then, the owners are expected to pick one of eight names currently under consideration.



As part of the agreement, McDonald’s has reserved the right to buy back its stores at any point in the next 15 years.