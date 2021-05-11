Children Killed in Russia School Shooting

Children and a teacher have been killed in a school shooting in Russia, state-backed news agencies have reported.

The shooting took place this morning at a school in the city of Kazan, 720km east of Moscow.

There are differing reports over the number of victims. News agency RIA Novosti said seven children and one teacher had been killed, while a source told the TASS news agency nine people had died.

TASS had previously reported there had been too shooters, one of whom had been “eliminated.” But now it reports only one gunman, who has been detained.

Pictures from the scene showed heavily armed security personnel entering the school, and large crowds and dozens of ambulances nearby.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will review Russia’s gun control laws in response to the shooting.