Photos of Anti-War Protests in Solidarity With Ukraine Around the World

Anti-war protests have broken out in multiple countries around the world in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Russian forces launched a major invasion of Ukraine, carrying out artillery strikes on cities in eastern Ukraine. Thousands of Kyiv residents are now trying to leave the capital as fears grow that Russia aims to eventually capture the city.

Videos by VICE

The UK, Italy, Germany and France have seen demonstrations outside of their respective Russian embassies, while people have also taken to the streets in Japan, Turkey, Montenegro, Lebanon and elsewhere.

ITALY

A woman holds a banner during a demonstration in support to Ukraine in front of Russia’s embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

GERMANY

People protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in front of the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

UK

Ukrainians demonstrate outside Downing Street against the recent invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

FRANCE

Ukrainian citizens protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Paris on February 24, 2022. Photo: THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

JAPAN

Protesters hold a Ukrainian flag with a placard reading “Stop War” during a demonstration against Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MONTENEGRO

Ukrainians living in Montenegro march during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photo: SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

INDIA

An art teacher carries a painting to condemn Russias military operation in Ukraine, in Mumbai on February 24, 2022. Photo: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

POLAND

Ukrainian and Polish demonstrators take part in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

LEBANON

Ukrainian people holding banners and Ukrainian flags gather during a protest in front of the Russian Embassy against Russia’s full-scale military intervention in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Photo:

NETHERLANDS

Protesters demonstrate on Dam Square in Amsterdam on February 24, 2022 to show their support for Ukraine. Photo: SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

TURKEY

People protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Consulate on February 24, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images