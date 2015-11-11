Russian Bone Carving Is a Blast from the Past

Folk art is at its best at Moscow’s All-Russian Decorative Art Museum’s exhibition, Travel on the road of time. Carving art of Russia, which showcases the ancient Russian art of bone carving as the closing event under their “Property of Russia. Tradition for the Future” program. According to the museum website, the show will feature “more than 400 exhibits made from different types of bone,” as well as works from different regions and centuries. From the original Arkhangelsk style of the 16th century to the palace decorations from the bone carving craze of the 18th and Soviet-era Siberian pieces, this is an extensive look at an artform which has always reflected the era it was in: hunters and reindeer in the earliest versions, jewelry cases and mirrors for vain nobility, and finally Red Army soldiers and warships.

Forget about politics for a minute and look at how beautiful Russian art and culture can be:

Travel on the road of time. Carving art of Russia is on view through January 31, 2016. Click here to learn more.

