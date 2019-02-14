Nobody Should Rest Until We Figure Out What’s Up With Glitter

Join host Natalie (aka Ronatalie Zacson), along with Danielle and Patrick for an especially animated episode of Waypoints, wherein we discuss glitter (the substance), Russian Doll (the TV series), and the AAF (the football league). First, we tackle Caity Weaver’s phenomenal investigation for the New York Times into glitter, discussing the shockingly secret industry. Then we talk about the dark, hilarious, off-kilter vibes of Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland’s Russian Doll, about a woman who keeps dying and repeating a particularly weird section of her life. Finally, we help Patrick decide on a team to root for in the AAF, a new football league with the potential to be a developmental league for the NFL. Many logos are considered.



