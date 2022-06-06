Another Top Russian General Reportedly Killed in Ukraine

Another top Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, Russian state media and Ukraine’s military have reported.

General Roman Kutuzov died while leading an assault in the eastern Donbas region, reported Rossiya 1’s Alexander Sladkov on Telegram.

Videos by VICE

Russian authorities have so far not commented on the reports. The deaths of generals are rarely publicly acknowledged in Russia, but Ukraine’s military says it has killed 13 commanders since the invasion began – Kutuzov would be the 14th.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian military said. “The commander of the 1st army corps of the [Donetsk People’s Republic], Major General Roman Kutuzov, was officially de-Nazified and de-militarized.”

A ​​Ukrainian naval infantry officer, Dmitry Ivanov, has claimed on Facebook that Kutuzov gave “a suicide order to storm a settlement in the Donetsk region” before the general was “forced to lead the assault himself when he arrived on the frontline.”

Russia has not released figures around its losses in the war since March, but the Ukrainian military claims that 31,250 Russian soldiers have died.