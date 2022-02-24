Russian Government Websites Are Currently Down

Several Russian government websites, including the official Kremlin site, appear to be inaccessible as of Thursday morning.

The websites went down hours after Russian troops invaded Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Puting declared the beginning of a “special military operation” in its neighboring country.

At this point, it’s unclear why the Russian government websites are down.

Motherboard was unable to access the Kremlin’s site, as well as that of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, both from Russian and other countries’ IP addresses.

Cybersecurity analysts and experts have long speculated about how cyberattacks and other cyber operations may play a role in the conflict. In recent weeks, both the Ukrainian and U.S. government accused Russia of launching cyberattacks to disrupt Ukrainian government and businesses websites.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it once more information becomes available.

