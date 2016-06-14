Russian Hooligan Wears GoPro During Vicious Fighting With England Fans At Euro 2016

In the aftermath of several days of violence on the streets of Marseille, GoPro footage which appears to show a Russian hooligan fighting running battles with England fans has been posted on YouTube.

The footage, which surfaced some time on Monday, shows a large group of Russian fans moving through the back streets of the city and towards the Old Port district. They appear to be well organised and systematic in their approach, deliberately using a back route so as to surprise their intended targets.

Videos by VICE

When they come across a significant number of England fans drinking in local bars, they start throwing chairs and improvised missiles. The two groups exchange kicks and punches, before the England supporters are chased across a city square.

Several England fans can be seen being viciously beaten by Russian hooligans, including the man recording the footage. At one point, a man can be seen lying unconscious in the street as Russian fans file past.

On top of the violence, the footage shows extensive damage to private property, bars and restaurants. The clip ends with Russian fans showing off captured England flags, before retreating. At no point are they challenged by French police.

The authorities are currently looking to deport almost 50 Russia supporters from the country, after a weekend in which 35 people were injured – one seriously – in Marseille alone. Sporadic outbreaks of disorder have occurred elsewhere at the tournament, but the most extreme violence has happened in Marseille.



As of Tuesday afternoon, Russia have been fined €150,000 by UEFA and been given a suspended disqualification for the violence inside the Stade Vélodrome on Saturday evening. Russian fans charged England supporters at full time of the match between their two nations, causing widespread panic and a dangerous stampede to the exits.