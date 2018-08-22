These Russian Memes Taunt Elon Musk With Shitty Lifehacks

“Как тебе такое, Илон Маск?” which translates to “What do you think, Elon Musk?” is a Russian meme that attempts to burn Musk with stupid, sometimes-ingenious DIY hacks.

According to Memepedia.ru, Russia’s version of Know Your Meme, it all started with @StalinGulag, a popular Twitter account in Russia, in 2017. The account posted an image of the particle accelerator at the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics in Novosibirsk with a caption saying that the scientists have learned to smoke herring in the collider.

Ну и как ты на это ответишь, Илон Маск?! Опять захлебнешься завистью к научным достижениям нашей страны! pic.twitter.com/2LVEIMdFHI — Сталингулаг (@StalinGulag) October 31, 2017

The Twitter translation of this is rough, but it’s something along the lines of: Hey Elon, envy the scientific achievements of our country!

They’re all incredible, but the highlights include a washing machine that doubles as an oven, a guy wearing a toilet seat around his neck as a tray table, and a broom attached to windshield wipers. Eat that, Elon.

Russia loves to clown on Musk. In possibly the shortest, sweetest own of the SpaceX and Tesla founder ever, Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, the partially government-funded, Moscow-based news outlet, tweeted “Elon Musk, my ass” following Vladimir Putin’s demonstration of how Russia could nuke Florida (and President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate along with it:

RT editor-in-chief watching Putin video presentation on new strategic weapons: "Elon Musk, my ass." @elonmusk https://t.co/QEzlmfdNmu — Carl Schreck (@CarlSchreck) March 1, 2018

Russian memelords might have tried to destroy America’s democracy, but damn are they good at a sick burn against a billionaire.

Here are a few more severe burns out of Russia:

https://twitter.com/NatashaChernika/status/961321688884445184