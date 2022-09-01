Russian Oil Boss Who Opposed the Ukraine War Dies After Suddenly Falling Out of Window

A Russian oil executive whose company opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reportedly died after falling from a window in Moscow on Thursday.

Ravil Maganov, 67, chairman of Russia’s second largest oil producer, LUKOIL, was found dead after suddenly falling from a sixth floor window at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Media reports said he was being treated at the hospital, known as the ‘Kremlin Clinic’ because it treats the country’s elite, for a heart condition. They also said he had complained of being depressed.

It was the same hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader, died this week.

Maganov is the second executive from LUKOIL to die in mysterious circumstances since the spring. In May, police launched an investigation after Alexander Subbotin died of a suspected heart attack in the basement of a house in Moscow, in a room “used for Jamaican voodoo rituals”, according to a source who spoke to Russian state news agency TASS.

In March, LUKOIL’s board of directors published a statement declaring its opposition to the war in Ukraine. It said: “Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

A press release on Maganov’s death from LUKOIL was released Thursday, but it failed to mention the reported fall from the hospital, instead praising his contribution to the firm.

“We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of PJSC LUKOIL Board of Directors, passed away following a severe illness.

“Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector. For his successes in the development of Russian fuel and energy sector, Ravil Maganov received many national awards. LUKOIL’s many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov’s family.”