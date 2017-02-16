Russian Track Athletes Who Doped Aren’t Giving Back Their Olympic Medals

While Russian leaders decide whether they did or did not run a wholesale state-sponsored doping program, the country’s track federation does want those athletes who did get caught to give back their Olympic medals.

Really. Because it’s becoming a thing. Of the Russian track athletes who retroactively got caught doping during the 2008 and 2012 Games, only one has given his medal back like he is supposed to, reports the Los Angeles Times. And he didn’t even cheat—it was his teammate! So good job, Anton Kokorin, for returning the bronze medal a performance-enhanced teammate helped you get in the 400-meter relay in 2008. There are 22 more medals to go.

It’s gotten to the point that Russian officials are pissed, and they’re now threatening these recalcitrant cheaters with further sanctions—which might actually scare them into compliance if many weren’t alreadyretired or persona non grata in the track world.

“Disregard for the rules of the Olympic charter and the IOC by failing to return the medals makes a negative impact on the recovery process,” the Federation said.

It sucks when people don’t follow the rules, doesn’t it?