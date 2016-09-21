Russian Wrestling Coach Goes Into ‘I Must Break You’ Mode During World Finals

Like all red-blooded Americans raised during the Cold War, I learned all I need to know about Russians and mat sports from Rocky IV. It’s some bloodthirsty business, and I assume all involved adhere to Ivan Drago’s Creed (heh, heh) “If he dies, he dies.”

Alright, so the Russian coach in this 76kg wrestling final between Maisuradze of Georgia and Abdulzhamolov of Russia during the recent United World Wrestling Cadet World Championships wasn’t quite as ruthless as Drago, but he did go all “I must break you” on a referee in a match where his guy was getting smoked 9-1. At first ones of the guys gives the ref an okie-doke, a fake slap that draws him a… penalty card? (Not so well-versed in the international grappling protocol.)

Videos by VICE

Whatever the case, following a bit of hubbub on the other side of the mat, the coach circles back around and pops the ref a good one right under the chin. Throw in Vladimir Putin’s KGB reboot and it’s clear the 80s are back. As Ronald Reagan’s favorite Red funnyman might say, “In Russia, Nelson Half you!”