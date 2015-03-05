Russia’s Ghost Army in Ukraine (Part 3)

The bitter conflict in Ukraine has cost thousands of lives, but the Russian government has continuously denied sending its soldiers to the frontlines, despite accusations to the contrary from NATO and Western officials.

VICE News travels to Russia to investigate the mysterious deaths of dozens — possibly hundreds — of active-duty Russian servicemen who are believed to have been killed in Ukraine. Accounts gathered from soldiers’ families, human rights workers, and government officials cast doubt on the Kremlin narrative, revealing the unacknowledged sacrifices borne by Russia’s ghost army.

In the final part of ‘Russia’s Ghost Army,’ VICE News learns how military hospitals in cities like Rostov, Moscow, and St. Petersburg have been scrambling to treat a flood of young servicemen with trauma wounds and missing limbs, the toll of a war that doesn’t officially exist.

