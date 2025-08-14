‘Rust in Peace’: Megadeth Announce Final Album, Farewell Tour Plans

After four decades, Megadeth have announced plans to record one final studio album, as well as a proper farewell tour to say goodbye to their dedicated fans.

The reveal came in a clip posted to Thrash legends’ social media, showing faux-news reports of the world falling deeper into apocalyptic chaos, when the longtime Megadeth mascot, Vic Rattlesnake, appears dressed in white, issuing the revelatory message.

Videos by VICE

In a statement, Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine offered fans some insight into why he’s chosen to close the curtain on Megadeth. “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” the iconic metal guitarist said. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now… The hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye…”

“This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album,” he continued. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world,” he concluded. “I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

The 17th and last Megadeth album will reportedly be released sometime in 2026, with the swansong project’s first single dropping later this fall. At this time, there are no specifics regarding the band’s farewell tour, but they are scheduled for a run of shows in Europe and Germany from September through October.

Dave Mustaine formed Megadeth in 1983, after being kicked out of Metallica. Over the years, the band has released 16 studio albums, toured relentlessly, and built one of the most loyal followings of heavy metal fans in the world.

First Slayer and now Megadeth retiring means that we only have two of the Big 4 thrash bands left: Metallica and Anthrax. Though I expect Megadeth will likely play a handful of festival headlining gigs here and there in the years after their official retirement, also like Slayer.