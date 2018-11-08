Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office and broke 3 ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, has been hospitalized after falling and breaking three ribs in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night.

The Supreme Court released a statement confirming Ginsburg’s fall, the second time the 85-year-old justice has fallen and broken her ribs in six years.

“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the statement said. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

Ginsburg’s health has been a matter of intense speculation, since she is the oldest member of the court by five years and is one of its four sitting liberal justices. She’s also known for her exercise regimen, which spawned a best-selling book last year.

President Donald Trump has confirmed two conservative judges since he took office in January 2017, including Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by numerous women but confirmed last month. Supreme Court appointments are for life, though judges are known to retire.

Ginsburg has signaled that she wants to remain on the court for at least as long as Trump is president. The judge has hired law clerks through at least 2020, when Trump is up for re-election.

In 2012, Ginsburg fell at home and cracked two ribs, an incident she didn’t disclose for two months. She has also survived two battles with cancer.