Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home recovering from cancer surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the hospital Wednesday after a surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lung, according to the Supreme Court press office.

The nodules were first detected on Ginsburg’s left lung last month, after Ginsburg, 85, fell and cracked three ribs. On Friday, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The nodules were found to be malignant. However, the disease does not appear to have spread.

“Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the Supreme Court’s press office said. “Currently, no further treatment is planned.”

Ginsburg “should be fine,” Dr. Raja Flores, the chair of thoracic surgery at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, told NBC News.

“I don’t think people should worry,” Flores said.

Indeed, just hours after her surgery Friday, Ginsburg was back at work, casting a pivotal vote from her hospital bed. The 5-4 decision prevented the Trump administration from implementing new policy that would deny asylum to people who cross the U.S. border illegally.

Ginsburg, who has also survived colon and pancreatic cancer, is now resting at home. She has served on the bench since 1993, when President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court, and has never missed oral arguments, according to the Associated Press.

In July, Ginsburg said she’d like to stay on the bench for “at least” five more years.

Cover image: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington on Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)