You Can Breathe Now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Isn’t Going Anywhere

Brett Kavanaugh may be on track to turn the Supreme Court into a conservative stronghold, but worry not: Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t have any plans to give Trump her seat on the bench. The 85-year-old justice told a crowd in New York City Sunday that she is nowhere near retirement age yet, and wants to stick around on the Supreme Court until at least 2023, CNN reports.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, following an off-Broadway production of The Originalist, a play about late Justice Antonin Scalia. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Videos by VICE

And with that, progressives across the country smooched their RBG figurines, cranked up their copies of Notorious RBG in Song, and let out a collective sigh of relief, knowing that Ginsburg is committed to holding down the shrinking liberal side of the fort. There you have it, everybody. RBG won’t be going the way of Justice Kennedy any time soon.

Of course, there’s always the chance that extenuating circumstances or illness may cause her to end her time early, but Ginsburg doesn’t sound like she’s expecting anything like that—she’s already hired law clerks through 2020, according to CNN. Plus, she’s already beaten cancer and keeps in better shape than most normal people a quarter of her age, so you can all keep your organs in your bodies for the time being:

Saw Ruth Bader Ginsburg trending & I was on my way to the hospital to donate all my organs to keep her alive.



Then was relieved to see that she would be here another 5 years.



Whew! — Jamie Koury-Judkins (@Koujud) July 30, 2018

The eternally graceful justice also offered up a nice bit of wisdom for discouraged progressives during Sunday night’s chat, after being asked by the play’s director how she stays “hopeful” in a world where the ruler of the free world picks caps-lock fights with other countries over Twitter or whatever.

“My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle—it is the pendulum,” Ginsburg said, speaking of her husband, Marty, who passed away in 2010. “And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back.”

At least we can count on having RBG around while we wait for that swing.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.