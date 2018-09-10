Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Son Starts Dad in Fantasy, is a Genius

For most of his career, there’s always been ballyhoo about how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard. It goes mostly like this: Harvard is a fancy nerd school, so he’s got to be real smart. But while Fitzpatrick is getting all the praise, it seems like his two sons are the real geniuses.

Yesterday, starting while Jameis Winston serves a three-game suspension, Fitzpatrick played absolutely out of his gourd in a stunning showdown between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. While Drew Brees walked away with some pretty good stats of his own, Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards, four touchdowns, and came away with a near-perfect 156.2 QB rating with no picks. He looked like a machine.

Meanwhile, his 11-year-old son would have missed out on a boatload of fantasy football points—if it weren’t for his little brother. Brady Fitzpatrick—who is actually a kind of prodigy, apparently—was contemplating his fantasy football roster when his little brother Tate, 9, gave him the hot tip of maybe considering their father as QB. From Peter King‘s Football Monday in America column:

“So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today,” Fitzpatrick told me from New Orleans. “I didn’t even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision.”

Tate is certainly looking like the brains behind the operation right now. Meanwhile, over in the Tom Brady household in Massachusetts, his son reportedly chose Matt Ryan over his dad. There is only one conclusion to draw from this: the future is bright.