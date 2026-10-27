Ryan Gosling Resurrects His Spooky Rock Band After 17 Years, Releases Surprise New Song Just in Time for Halloween

After 17 years without new music from Dead Man’s Bones, actor Ryan Gosling has revived his forgotten band of the 2000s. It’s the perfect time of year for this return, as Halloween is only days away. Back in 2009, his group Dead Man’s Bones released their self-titled debut album through ANTI-Records.

This project was an indie rock project, mixed with theatrical goth rock and folk. Inspired by their shared love for the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, Gosling started the group with musician Zach Shields, who had an obsession with ghosts as a child. The two shared this fascination, as Gosling’s family moved out of his childhood home, believing it was haunted. Shields is a screenwriter, producer, and director who frequently collaborates with Michael Dougherty. He co-wrote Krampus (2015) and has contributed greatly to the new Godzilla franchise.

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In 2005, the two formed the spooky band Dead Man’s Bones, feeding off their shared interest in ghosts. Their 2009 debut featured the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir, part of the music school founded by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They began releasing tracks through Myspace and also YouTube in late 2008 and continued in 2009. Additionally, that same year, the group toured the US throughout the fall season, right around Halloween, of course.

At the time, it seemed the acclaimed actor would make music his regular side hustle, much like Johnny Depp. Instead, the group has been on hiatus since 2010.

Dead Man’s Bones Releases New Single

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For the first time in 17 years, Dead Man’s Bones has released a new single on October 27, 2026. Their new track, “Lost In The Night”, was released with a new music video starring Noah Jupe and Rain Spencer. Tim Anderson produced the new single, having also produced the band’s only album release in 2009. The duo shopped around to different Los Angeles studios before deciding to record in a barn outside the city. With two guitars, two drum machines, and two synthesizers, the band recorded “Lost In The Night.”

Though no full-length sophomore album has been announced, the band hinted at further releases on the band’s Instagram page on the morning of October 27. The caption to their post simply read, “Thanks for sticking with us all these years. New single, ‘Lost In The Night’. More coming soon.” With Halloween only days away, it’s unclear what the band plans to release next or when.

Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images