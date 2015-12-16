Ryan Hemsworth Teams Up With Ubisoft for a Virtual Dance Party

Ubisoft Montreal, part of the multinational video game company, brings Secret Songs head honcho Ryan Hemsworth to life in a virtual world for his most recent music video “Surrounded.” With Montreal-based director Martin Pariseau at the helm, the video caps of a three-part video collaboration with Hemsworth that included two previous songs, “One For Me” and “Snow In Newark.”

With glitchy vocal samples and assertive snare hits forming a rhythmic framework for otherwise gossamer synth work, the song’s journey begins in real life before entering the digital realm. At the Ubisoft studio, the producer’s body and movements are motion-captured and rendered for life in a virtual world.

The action of the video is split between virtual and real space, seeming to probe at the human compulsion to explore digital realms and our, often, reluctance to return. Watch it below and read more on The Creators Project here.