Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show ‘The Politician’ is ‘Election’ on Steroids

Ryan Murphy, the prolific screenwriter, director, and producer known for such hits as Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, and Nip/Tuck, is finally making his Netflix debut with a show that appears to be an odd mix of all of the above. The trailer, which was released online today, is promising a lot, and we are extremely here for it.



The Murphy-created and -produced The Politician follows Payton Hobart, played by Broadway star Ben Platt, as he vies for political office—first, for student body president. Payton’s campaign is quickly brought down by news that running mate Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) was caught on video calling a gay reporter a slur, which leads, it seems, to intrigue, murder plans, blood, and Murphy favorite Jessica Lange saying the phrase “butt-munch.” Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, plays Payton’s rich mother.

For those who wanted Glee but less chirpy and annoying, or the rich people drama of Nip/Tuck without as much scandalous sexuality, or Jessica Lange in something that isn’t American Horror Story for once, The Politician seems like a must-watch. The show hits Netflix on September 27, but you can watch the trailer here: