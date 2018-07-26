Ryan Reynolds Is Working on a Bonkers Stoner Remake of ‘Home Alone’

There’s no arguing that Home Alone is a great movie. It’s got everything: Joe Pesci, Rube Goldbergian booby traps, and, if you think about it hard enough, some troubling right-wing undertones. It’s also low-key one of the best Christmas movies of all time, right up there with Die Hard. But no matter how great Home Alone may be, it’s still missing one thing that would fully solidify its status as a stone-cold classic: mass amounts of weed.

Apparently, Ryan Reynolds is here to solve that.

This week, Fox announced that Reynolds has come onboard to produce a new, R-rated stoner comedy version of Home Alone called, of course, Stoned Alone, Deadline reports—and, yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. According to Deadline, the movie puts a stoner spin on the original plot, telling the story of on a “20-something weed-growing loser” who gets stuck at home after missing his flight for a holiday ski trip and decides, naturally, to just spend his time getting blazed instead. Unfortunately, some robbers have targeted his house, assuming it’d be empty, and the standard hijinks ensue.

“Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle,” Deadline goes on.

OK, this isn’t exactly a hard reboot of the Home Alone franchise, it doesn’t star a grown-up Macaulay Culkin (yet), and it could easily fall into cheap stoner gags like that annoying Die Hard parody. But if anyone can put a fresh, R-rated spin on an old idea and actually pull it off, it’s Reynolds. The guy completely blew-up the established superhero genre tropes with Deadpool, and with newcomer Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back) attached to direct, Stoned Alone might just have the team to become something potentially solid.

He’s still going to botch that upcoming Clue remake, though. There’s no improving on the original.

