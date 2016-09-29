Ryder Cup Fan Heckles Team Europe about Missed Putts, Gets Challenged to Try it Himself, Sinks It

Fan chirping Team Europe at Ryder Cup practice, is asked to put money where his big mouth is, for $100. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/mzlDzu2ASR

— Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) September 29, 2016

This dude, named Dave Johnson, apparently was talking some shit to a couple of the guys from Team Europe at the Ryder Cup today at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Johnson was heckling Justine Rose, specifically, so Rose’s teammate Henrik Stenson challenged him to give it a go himself, offering him $100 bucks if he made it. Rose added his own $100 and they brought the guy on the green.

Johnson—wearing his Sunday red, jeans, and slippers, basically—approached the ball, stepped back to briefly read the green, and got himself set. Then he buried the shot and capped it off with a very familiar celebration.

Here’s another angle, courtesy of Rory McIlroy, who was also on hand.