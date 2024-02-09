This Online Store Is All About Really Nice Stuff for Your Vagina

Capitalism is a crazy realm, baby. We’ve got entire stores dedicated to [checks notes] wigs (those are everywhere, actually), taxidermy, time travel, rice pudding, gaming dice, and hot sauce (when I first walked past

Brooklyn’s Heatonist, I was like… damn, they’ve really done that). So where the hell is the store for nice products for vaginas? After all, half of us are born with them.

Well, because the internet is a primordial swamp (we mean that lovingly) from which any and every possible topic, purpose, and platform has risen or will eventually rise, there’s a new dedicated online marketplace specifically for lovely things for our hoo-has. It’s called Rythm, and its BIPOC female founder, Alysha Malik, launched it in order to make shopping for intimacy products a more pleasant and trustworthy experience.

Malik previously worked in product development at Dame, one of our favorite brands for vibrators and sexual wellness goods, from suction vibrators to Arousal Serum. With Rythm, she consulted a board of clinical advisors and tested dozens of products to end up with a lineup of more than 40 products that the site promises are “clean, efficacious, and created with the vagina in mind—and without the ick factor of so many brands in the sex space.”

Honestly, we were pleasantly surprised when we surveyed Rythm’s offerings, because they include so many VICE staff faves and reader bestsellers—to name just a few, Foria’s Awaken Arousal Oil, the cult-fave lubricant Überlube, the NJoy Pure Wand, the cum sponge known as the Dripstick, the cunnilingus-simulating Lelo Ora 3, Mate’s delayed ejaculation supplement, and the Magic Mini Wand vibrator.

There’s also an array of stuff we have yet to try but that looks highly intriguing, such as the Muff Masque for pampering your vajay, the Sex Kitten Glass G Spotter, Ovy’s period relief CBD suppositories, Maude’s Male Libido Gummies, and a tincture called Un-Worry that will allegedly help with our everyday neuroses. Uhh, add to cart, stat.

And the issues that these products address aren’t limited to vaginal health. For instance, Rythm created the best-selling card game In Tune, which was designed by relationship and sex therapists to keep your relationships functional and nontoxic.

Overall, we give capitalism’s newest permutation two fingers in thumbs up… we can already tell that our vaginas will appreciate a shopping spree dedicated to their well-being.

Peruse Rythm and its sexual wellness offerings here.

Your faithful VICE editors independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.