Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto Won’t Be Getting Oscars Next Year

Famed composer and former Yellow Light Orchestra member Ryuichi Sakamoto and prolific experimental electronic musician Alva Noto (with additional contributions by Bryce Dessner) teamed up to arrange the soundtrack for Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant. As Fact Mag reports, the duo won’t be eligible to receive an Academy Award for what will likely be a stunning score.

The Revenant, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio (who is totally eligible for an Oscar), won’t be nominated because Sakamoto reportedly “intertwined his work with two other composers,” disqualifying him (and Noto and Dessner) according to the Academy’s rules.

Videos by VICE

Awards aside, the entire score will be released on vinyl via Milan Records on December 25th. You can listen to a snippet of it below.