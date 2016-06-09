RZA and Interpol’s Paul Banks Announce New Album and Share “Giant”

Two artists in totally different genres pairing up can either be a disaster or something killer. The pair of RZA and Interpol’s Paul Banks announced their new project under the name of Banks and Steelz, as well as an upcoming record Anything But Words which features numerous guests including Florence Welch, Method Man, Masta Killa, and Kool Keith. According to Pitchfork, RZA spoke of the collaboration back in 2013, and now it’s finally here. The pair have shared the new single “Giant” produced by John Hill (not me) and Kid Harpoon. Neither artist tries to emulate what they’ve done in their respective projects, instead zeroing in on a new sound that attempts to work across genres. We’ll see what this sounds like, won’t we.

Stream “Giant” below.