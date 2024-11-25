Saatva Luxury Mattresses Are Up To $600 Off For Black Friday

Saatva officially launched its Black Friday sale on November 22 and it ends today, November 25. While we can’t say for sure whether they will extend the sale, we do know that the savings event is slashing prices on mattresses, letting shoppers save up to $600, so you might as well shop today while you still can.

Like a lot of the other mattress brand Black Friday sales, Saatva’s is of the “more you spend the more you save” variety. It breaks down into tiers, starting with earning $200 off when you spend $925-$1,999 and working its way up to saving $500 when you spend $4,500 or more. You can kick it up to $600 when you purchase an adjustable base plus or upholstered bed frame with a mattress.

Here’s a look at the sale’s most noteworthy deals.

a quick look at the best saatva black friday deals

Best overall mattress deal – Saatva Classic Mattress

The Saatva Classic Mattress is one of Saatva’s best-selling innerspring mattress. With a 3-inch pillow top, it’s both comfortable and supportive. Plus, you can select its firmness level to fit how you like to sleep. Normally $2,095, the sale brings it down to $1,795, saving you $300.

Best cooling memory foam mattress deal – Contour5 Mattress

The Contour5 Mattress gives you that classic memory foam feel, but with upgrades. It’s a cooling mattress, plus it instantly contours to your body. Available in medium and firm, it’s on sale for $300 off, bringing the price down to $2,695.

Best custom mattress deal – Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

The Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress takes personalization to a whole new level. Equipped with a remote control, the mattress’ unique technology lets you incrementally set your perfect firmness level in any sleep position. Normally it’s $4,495, but with the sale you can save $400, bringing it to $4,095.

Best hybrid mattress deal – Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

If you love the feel of memory foam but don’t want to give up the innerspring support, the Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is a go-to pick. Plus, the $200 discount takes it down to $1,645.

Best dual-sided mattress deal – Zenhaven Latex Mattress

The Zenhaven Latex Mattress is basically a 2-in-1 mattress deal thanks to its being dual-sided. Each side has a different firmness level, but regardless of which side you choose you’re in for a cool, breathable sleep thanks to its natural latex and organic wool makeup. Now, you can save $350, taking the price to $2,945.

Best mattress for back pain deal – Saatva Rx Mattress

If you deal with chronic back or joint pain, the Saatva Rx Mattress is designed with you in mind. It was awarded the Congress of Chiropractic State Association Seal of Approval, and it was endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association. At $350 off, you can grab it for $2,945.

Best mattress for bigger bodies deal – Saatva HD Mattress

With a 500lb weight capacity, the luxury Saatva HD Mattress is the best Saatva mattress for folks with bigger bodies. Normally $3,295 the sale saves you $350, taking it down to $2,945.

Best kids mattress deal – Saatva Youth Mattress

If you’ve got kiddos, the Saatva Youth Mattress is a smart investment. Dual sided, it’s designed to adapt as your kids grow. The plush soft side is perfect for kids ages 3-7, while the medium-firm side is best for older kids. The $200 discount takes the price down to $855, too.

Best Saatva bundle deal – Classic Bundle

Need everything in one swoop? The Classic Bundle brings you Saatva’s best-selling classic mattress with a mattress pad, foundation, and metal frame. The whole thing has been marked down to $3,059, which saves you $390.

Best bed frame deal – Minori

One of the biggest chances for savings on this list, the Minori bed frame is $698 dollars off, bringing the price to just $1,297. Plus, if you pair it with a mattress you can take another $100 off.

Best bedding bundle deal – Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows & Mattress Pad Bundle

Sometimes, all you need to refresh you sleeping is new bedding. If that’s the case, check out the Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows & Mattress Pad Bundle. The items in this bundle are hotel-quality comfort, and on sale for $700, which takes $260 off the regular price.

Best adjustable base deal – Saatva Adjustable Base

The Saatva Adjustable Base is one of the bougiest adjustable bases out there: not only does it bring you that weightless feeling that adjustable bases are known for, but it has fancy features like the ability to give a full body massage. Typically it’s $2,095, but now it’s $300 off.

Best bedroom rug deal – Terna Handcrafted Bedroom Rug

Overhauling your bedroom? Don’t forget about the finer details, like your bedroom rug. The Terna Handcrafted Bedroom Rug is ultra-plus and comfy on your toes, while its geometric pattern adds a subtle pop to the room. Plus, it’s on sale for $476, down from $595.

Sleeping in luxury just got way more affordable.