Saba and Mick Jenkins Link Up Wonderfully on New Single “Stay Right Here”

Saba’s Care For Me and Mick Jenkins’s Pieces of a Man should both be in the conversation for top-20 rap releases of 2018. The former is a lush, languid, but lyrically taught record, a leap forward for an artist who, somehow, is still just 23; the latter is a typically ambitious record that seeks to channel the spirit of the late Gil Scott-Heron. So it’s good to hear Saba and Jenkins together on “Stay Right Here,” a new single released this morning. R&B singer Xavier Omär holds down the soulful hook—”So just stay right here / Love me from the mountain to the grave right here / Ain’t no way it’s ever gonna change right here”—leaving Saba and Jenkins to wax amorous on the verses. It’s a real nice way to start the day. Listen to it below.

