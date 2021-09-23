Teacher Murdered During Five-Minute Walk Through London Park To See a Friend

A primary school teacher was murdered while she walked through a park to meet a friend, police in London have said.

Sabina Nessa’s body was found on Saturday the 18th of September near the OneSpace community centre in Greenwich, south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police have now said they believe that the 28-year-old had been walking through Cator Park at around 8:30PM on Friday the 17th of September, towards the Depot Bar where she planned to meet a friend. The journey from her home to the pub would only have taken between 5 and 10 minutes.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity is leading the murder investigation, and said: “Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”

A post-mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive. One man in his 40s was arrested and released under further investigation.

Officers remain at the crime scene carrying out searches. Reclaim These Streets, which campaigned on women’s safety following the murder of 33-year-old Londoner Sarah Everard, said it will hold a vigil in Pegler Square at 7PM on Friday.

The headteacher at Nessa’s school, Lisa Williams, said her death was “desperately sad”, adding that she was “kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils”.

Garrity added: “We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have so far come forward and spoken to us but we believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help. If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.”Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.