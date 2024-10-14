The Sabrina Carpenter Curse Is Wrecking Sports Teams Worldwide

Sabrina Carpenter is as big as it gets right now. The pop star is everywhere and as such, her tour is getting a ton of attention. With each stop, Carpenter is doing her best to feed into the crowd, and occasionally, that calls for showing support for that city’s local sports team.

Enter the Sabrina Carpenter curse. Because, apparently, the “Espresso” singer is completely jinxing every team she shouts out.

Videos by VICE

Team England Falls Short in the EURO Cup

It’s hard to trace the roots of the Sabrina Carpenter curse, but many would point to this instance. Carpenter put on an England kit to rile up the fans as the soccer club was preparing for a Euro Cup final. The team fell 2-1 to Spain.

Carpenter had worn the jersey about a month prior to the game as England was fighting for its first Cup win in five decades.

This “curse” origin may be a little loose, but it gains steam after seeing some of her more recent incidents.

Toronto Maple Leafs Lose Opener

One regular season game isn’t making or breaking an NHL team. For Toronto, though, expectations are high as they have Stanley Cup aspirations. Having an opener against rival Montreal should have been a cake walk.

Instead, they lost 1-0.

Carpenter, you guessed it, sported a bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey that went viral on Sept. 26. Two weeks later was the opener, which went poorly.

The Phillies Get Upset

Carpenter, who is from Pennsylvania, showed love to the Phillies as they entered the playoffs with a No. 2 seed and a first round bye. The team laid an egg against rival New York.

No one foresaw the Phillies being knocked out with so little fight… maybe we should have second guessed our confidence after Carpenter donned the red and white pinstripes, and even made an Instagram post in her stories about the team.

That was a double-whammy curse.

The Cowboys Get Embarrassed

The most recent example of how powerful the Sabrina Carpenter Curse is occurred on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys were routed, 47-9, by the Detroit Lions.

Carpenter didn’t sport a Dallas jersey, instead opting to flaunt a Cowboys sweatshirt.

Her powers need to be stopped. She’s just too strong at this point.

That being said, I wouldn’t mind if she tossed on a Kansas City Chiefs jersey anytime soon…