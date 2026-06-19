Sabrina Carpenter Granted Restraining Order Against Man Who Tried to Be With Her for ‘National Security’ Reasons

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a restraining order against a man who attempted to break into her L.A. home roughly a dozen times since May 2026. William Applegate, 31, was arrested that month after striking a security guard at Carpenter’s front door.

He allegedly reached her property after sneaking in through a neighbor’s yard. Following the arrest, he attempted several more break-ins, and Carpenter was granted a temporary restraining order on May 29.

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As of June 17, Applegate has been ordered to stay away from Carpenter and her home for five years. According to Applegate, per a report from AP News, he and Carpenter were part of a classified military program. It was his belief that they must “be together as soon as possible” for the sake of “national and global security.”

Applegate did not deny his break-in attempts at the hearing. Apparently, he believed Sabrina Carpenter wanted him to be there. While he also believed that law enforcement and Carpenter’s team were working to keep them apart, he said he would be “more than willing” to leave her alone if she told him herself.

Sabrina Carpenter Denies Knowledge of Stalker Convinced They’re Part of Military Operation

It may seem obvious to write off William Applegate’s statements and claims as outlandish, even insane. But according to AP News, he appeared in court well-groomed, wearing a suit, and carrying a laptop. He did not have an attorney, but apparently delivered his message coherently.

Sabrina Carpenter was available to testify remotely in court, but was not called to do so. Her attorney, Blair Berk, spoke for her, stating that “[Carpenter] is in fear for her own personal safety and the safety of members of her family.”

The hearing also included Applegate filing to oppose the restraining order. He stated that he attended her Coachella performance in April, and that during the set she looked directly at him. It was his belief that she communicated with him as she sang.

But Carpenter denied knowing Applegate or picking him out of the crowd. She called him “a complete stranger” whom she had never communicated with. Currently, Applegate remains under criminal investigation, but court records don’t indicate any official charges.

Judge David L. Wasserman allegedly noted the decorum shown in the courtroom. He addressed Applegate’s claims seriously even as he granted the five-year restraining order. As of June 19, Applegate must stay 100 yards away from Carpenter and her property, as well as her sister and her sister’s partner, who also live in her home.

“I understand that it’s your belief that in order to save the world, you and the petitioner must be together,” Judge Wasserman told Applegate. “I expect you to obey the order, not what you think is right, not what you think the military commands you.”