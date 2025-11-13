Sabrina Carpenter to Produce and Star in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-Inspired Musical Film

Sabrina Carpenter is making her return to acting with a musical movie inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The film is still untitled, but Carpenter will pull double-duty as star and producer. Marc Platt will produce as well, following his successful Wicked productions both on Broadway and on screen.

Lorene Scafaria has been named director and screenwriter. She’s most recognized for her 2019 comedy-crime film Hustlers, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. The film also featured Lizzo and Cardi B in their first acting roles.

Additional backers include Alloy Entertainment, the company responsible for the highly popular teen dramas Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures sits at the head of the tea party.

There’s no news about how the classic story will be adapted yet. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, this is a passion project for Sabrina Carpenter. Allegedly, she approached the studio with an idea and a lookbook about a year ago. The concept has since evolved, but it has not been revealed.

Sabrina Carpenter Returns to Acting For ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Passion Project

Sabrina Carpenter as the starring role in an Alice in Wonderland adaptation makes a lot of sense; she’s got the biggest, blondest hair in the business right now, at least. Not to mention, when she attended the 2024 Met Gala in a blue and black Oscar de la Renta gown, she definitely gave off Alice in Wonderland vibes (even if everyone else said Cinderella).

With the producer behind Wicked involved, as well, there’s hope for this as a musical film. Wicked has been garnering high praise from critics and fans alike, and the stage production is a long-standing classic. If this new film can hold its own among the many, many other Alice in Wonderland adaptations is another question.

Since the publication of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, there have been many attempts to adapt it into other literature, film, television, and even video games. Some work, others don’t. But the spirit of the story lends itself to being rendered in rich imagery.

Can This New Movie Hold Its Own Among So Many ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Adaptations?

The most famous version is probably Walt Disney’s 1951 animated film. There’s also the 1999 film, which features a stellar cast of British and American actors, despite being made for TV. Most notably for gamers, in 2000, the story was adapted into the third-person horror video game American McGee’s Alice.

2010 and 2016 gave us the Mia Wasikowska-led films Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, which memorably starred Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter. Also, in 2015, the musical Wonder.land premiered at the Manchester International Festival, written by Moira Buffini with music by Damon Albarn.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, her last film acting role was in 2022. However, she has gained some experience in her cinematically elaborate music videos. Still, you don’t spend 72 episodes on Girl Meets World without retaining your acting chops.

