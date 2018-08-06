Sacha Baron Cohen Got Joe Arpaio to Say He’d Accept an ‘Amazing Blowjob’ from Trump

Last month, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was one of a number of conservatives who inadvertently promoted Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series, Who Is America?, by admitting he’d been pranked by Cohen. According to Arpaio, Cohen posed as a Finnish comedian during their interview and used a bunch of “highly inappropriate” words like “handjob” that made him feel “very uncomfortable.”

Well, the Arpaio segment finally aired during Sunday night’s episode of Who Is America?, and it turns out that the disgraced sheriff has more to feel uncomfortable about than some seventh-grade sex terms—because, uh, he also said he’d accept a blowjob from Trump.

The conversation starts when Cohen, under the guise of a YouTube comedian from Finland named OMGWhizzBoyOMG filming a Shopkins unboxing video, asks Arpaio about his “first handjob.”

“My first job was a handjob from my mother, and it was newspapers,” Cohen-as-WhizzBoy says. “What was your first handjob?”

Arpaio, visibly confused, presumably chalks the weird phrasing up to a language barrier and just rolls with the question. “Let me say this: Whatever I did in my life, I always do it extra. It gets me in trouble sometimes.”

“You wanted to give the best handjob possible,” Cohen adds.

“Extra, sometimes,” Arpaio responds.

Seeing his opening, Cohen drops the real question: “So if Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blowjob,’ would you say yes?”

“I may have to say yes,” Arpaio says, which makes sense seeing as how Trump did pardon him and all.

The whole segment is a masterclass in Cohen’s abilities. His choice to throw Arpaio into the completely foreign world of a YouTube unboxing video is brilliant—you can almost watch Arpaio’s brain struggle in real time to figure out if the taping is actually as weird as it feels or if he just doesn’t understand what the youths are up to online anymore. At one point, Arpaio even gives a stern lecture about gun ownership to a small Shopkins donut toy because, sure, why not?

Arpaio is currently vying for an Arizona senate seat, so we’ll see if saying he’d accept head from Trump proves to the state that he’s the right man for the job. If the clip proves anything, it’s the genius of Sacha Baron Cohen. Between this and the anti-terror segment that caused a lawmaker to resign, Cohen continues to prove he’s the greatest troll alive—and we haven’t even seen the Sarah Palin segment yet. Marvel at the full Arpaio interview above.

