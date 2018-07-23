Sacha Baron Cohen just got a Georgia GOP lawmaker to pull down his pants and shout “n—–”

Sacha Baron Cohen has struck again, and this time the actions of his victim, a Georgia lawmaker, were so outrageous that he’s being asked to step down.

For the second episode of his new Showtime series “Who Is America?”, Cohen, disguised as Israeli terrorism expert “Col. Erran Morad,” convinced Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer to participate in an anti-terrorism training video, and Spencer really got into his role.

In order to distract would-be kidnappers, Spencer shouted “n—–” multiple times, before Cohen’s character told him that terrorists were so afraid of gay people that they believed they could be turned gay if they were touched with a bare butt. Spencer followed suit by taking his pants down and hitting Cohen with his bare butt, shouting, “’murica!’”

Spencer got even more aggressive in a video that aired after the credits, brandishing a knife as he told terrorists what he would do to them.



“All you damn sand-n—— over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer said. “We will cut off your dick.”

Then, Spencer grabbed a knife and pretended to cut off the penis of a dummy dressed in all black.

“You understand? We will take your dick and we will shove it in your mouth,” Spencer said, before taking a bite of the fake penis he just cut off of the dummy. “How are you going to rape children and women without a dick?”



Before the episode even aired, Spencer knew he’d messed up. He told the Journal-Constitution last Monday that he only took his pants off and starting yelling racial slurs because he thought it was a training video for “elected officials who may be targeted by terrorists” and he was shouting with his butt out to distract a potential kidnapper.

The show has become a campaign issue in its own right. Republicans have denounced it for tricking some politicians into saying things they wouldn’t otherwise have stated, including Sarah Palin and Roy Moore.

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” Spencer told the news outlet a week before the content aired. “This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

Spencer has represented a southeast Georgia district for four terms but was defeated in the May GOP primary. Despite his numbered days left as a state representative, he’s still being asked to resign.



“Representative Spencer has disgraced himself and should resign immediately,” House Speaker David Ralston said in a statement, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Georgia is better than this.”

This isn’t the first time Spencer has been called on to leave his post: last year, he warned a black former state legislator that if she continued to call for the removal of Confederate statues in Georgia, she wouldn’t be “met with torches but something a lot more definitive.” He also attempted to bar women from wearing burqas publically.

This episode of “Who Is America?” follows last week’s show in which Cohen convinced a bunch of Republicans to support a fake Kinderguardian program that would arm children with guns.