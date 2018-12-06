Sacha Baron Cohen Just Asked Sarah Palin to Be His ‘Date’ to the Golden Globes

Sacha Baron Cohen’s flawed but periodically brilliant series Who Is America? may be done forever, but apparently the guy isn’t finished trolling Sarah Palin. On Thursday, Cohen nabbed a 2019 Golden Globes nomination for his performance as Erran Morad, Billy Wayne Ruddick, and that Finnish YouTuber in Who Is America?, and it looks like he seized the opportunity to dunk on Palin one last time—by inviting her to be his date to the ceremony, IndieWire reports.

“I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did,” Cohen said in a statement, according to IndieWire. “This show was a labor of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore,” he continued, referencing the moments when Cheney gleefully signed a waterboarding kit and Moore got very mad about a pedophile test.

“Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony,” Cohen added.

The Cohen/Palin beef has been going strong since before Who Is America? even aired. Back in July, when conservatives all across the country started realizing they’d been duped by Cohen and frantically released statements in hopes of getting ahead of it, Palin came forward with her own story. In a furious Facebook post, the former Alaska governor called Cohen “evil” and “sick” and accused him of dressing up like a “disabled vet” to trick her into an interview.

“For my interview, my daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US veteran, fake wheelchair and all,” Palin wrote at the time. “Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s [sic, and also—what?], disrespect, and sarcasm.”

Showtime quickly refuted Palin’s version of the story and said that “Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran”—which was proven to be true when the show actually aired and the world was introduced to the Truthbrary founder himself. The joke was firmly on Palin in the end, since the segment featuring her and her daughter never even made the final cut of the series, though Cohen did give her a shout-out in the credits for all the free publicity. Apparently, Cohen thinks that honorary “Special Publicity Consultant” title isn’t enough acknowledgment for Palin’s unwitting role in the show—she’s earned the right to be his guest at the Golden Globes, too.

Palin has not yet responded to Cohen’s gracious offer, maybe because she’s too busy getting savagely ratio’d on Twitter. She’s got a few weeks to think about it, though: The Golden Globes take place early next year, on January 6, 2019.

