Sad Brad Parscale Can’t Decide If Trump Lost the Election or Not

Brad Parscale made his first television appearance since his hospitalization in September following a domestic dispute with his wife, and he used the opportunity to recount all the times the Trump campaign didn’t listen to him and lament his deteriorated relationship with the president.

Parscale, who was Trump’s campaign manager until being demoted in July, said in a Tuesday interview with Fox News that the pandemic was a big reason why Trump got walloped by President-elect Joe Biden in traditionally Republican-leaning suburbs.

“We lost suburban families. I think that goes to one thing: the decision on COVID to go for opening the economy versus public empathy,” Parscale said. “I think if he had been publicly empathetic, he would have won by a landslide. He could have leaned into it instead of running away from it.”

At other points, however, Parscale maintained that Trump could still win, a good example of the dance prominent Republicans have done to accept reality without upsetting the president. “I think the president is still clearly in a position that he might be able to pull this off,” Parscale said. “And I’m not ready to call it off yet, because I think it’s weird.”

Parscale also criticized the Trump campaign’s complete lack of a legal strategy prior to the election, which resulted in a mad rush to file poorly-thought-out lawsuits—the vast majority of which have been dismissed—to overturn the results of the election.

“I wanted lawyers everywhere,” Parscale said. “Why, during the early voting days—why weren’t they already getting in there and filing lawsuits? Why are we doing it post? I think that somebody did drop the ball on that.”

Following Parscale’s demotion, he was hospitalized in September after a domestic dispute with his wife at their Florida home that resulted in his detainment by police. Candice Parscale was described by police as having “several large-sized contusions on both her arms, cheeks, and forehead,” and one officer said she told him that her husband had hit her. Candice Parscale later denied that her husband abused her and didn’t cooperate with police.

Later in the Fox News interview, Parscale said he hadn’t spoken with Trump lately.

Martha: Have you talked to the President lately?

“It’s pretty hurtful. But it’s probably just as much my fault as his. I love that family,” Parscale said. “And I gave every inch of my life to him. Every inch.”