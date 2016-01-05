Sad Eli at Tom Coughlin’s Press Conference is Goddamned Adorable

We showed you Tom Coughlin’s presser earlier, but the Associated Press just released new footage of Coughlin saying goodbye, and specifically addressing his quarterback Eli Manning, with a view of Eli’s reaction. It’s pretty heartbreaking, but also endearing. Coughlin talks about his faith in Eli and his ability to bounce back, and even consoles him for thinking it’s his fault Coughlin is saying goodbye in the first place. It leaves Eli in a pretty raw emotional state, and he nearly loses it crying.

That final little movement of his mouth made me feel real feelings. And football is dead to me! Dawwwwwww, c’mere Eli! Give us a hug, it’s going to be OK. You’ll get a new coach in here soon and you’ll forget all about Mr. Tom leaving.

h/t @katiebakes