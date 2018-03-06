Don’t Mean to Alarm You But Here’s Sade’s First New Song in 7 Years

News came recently that the legendary singer/songwriter Sade would break her recording silence for the upcoming soundtrack of A Wrinkle In Time. The film, which is released in the UK on 23 March, stars Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha Raw (of ‘San Junipero’ fame), and Reese Witherspoon, and was directed by Eva DuVernay, so Sade’s in particularly good company. Her song for the film, “Flower of the Universe” (could it BE anymore Sade?), has emerged online ahead of the rest of the soundtrack, and it is, of course, as silky soft as you had inevitably hoped.

Uploaded by producer and Chicago hip-hop heavyweight No I.D. (who recently worked as the sole producer on JAY-Z’s most recent album 4:44), the track appeared online on Audiomack a few hours ago. Alongside the upload, No I.D. tweeted “A legend. Sade, it was an honour.” “Flower of the Universe” itself is slow and sensual, with heavy drums and a clarity of vocal that makes it feel as though Sade never left.

As with much of her iconic output, the lyrics unify the elements of the world around us with the personal (“They hear you when you cry / This love is far and wide / When you smile the stars align,” goes the hook). It’s a great re-introduction to an artist who we hope will continue to release new work. Listen above.

