Sadly, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Has Been Delayed Until September

CD Projekt RED has announced a several month delay for its ambitious RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. The game was originally scheduled for release on April 16. Now, it’s September 17.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay comes only a few days after Square Enix announced its own dueling set of delays, with the first installment in their Final Fantasy VII remake moving from March to April, and Marvel’s Avengers shifting from May to September.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII are two of 2020’s biggest releases. Perhaps CD Projekt RED decided to take Square Enix’s delay as a chance to get some breathing room?

Though January and February are pretty light in terms of new game releases, March remains packed, despite these delays, with Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Nioh 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, and Persona 5 Royal all scheduled for that month.

At least, until they’re delayed, too.

