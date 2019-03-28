Saffron and Fennel Steamed Mussels Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ loaf ciabatta, sliced ¾-inch thick

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

3 garlic cloves, 2 peeled and thinly sliced, 1 halved crosswise

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ teaspoon ground saffron

¼ cup|60 ml Pernod

2 pounds|900 grams cleaned mussels

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

Directions

Brush the bread on both cut sides with 6 tablespoons oil. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over high. Add the bread and cook, flipping once, until charred, 5 minutes. Rub the cut-side of the cut garlic on the bread and season with salt. Set the toasts aside. Heat the remaining oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the sliced garlic, shallots, and fennel and cook until soft and lightly golden, 4 minutes. Add the saffron and season with salt and pepper. Cook 30 seconds, then pour in the Pernod. Cook 1 to 2 minutes until the Pernod has reduced slightly, then add in the mussels and cream. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook until the shells open, 4 minutes. Garnish with the fennel fronds and serve with the bread.

