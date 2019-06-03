Saffron Chicken and Pomegranate Salad Pitas Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ teaspoon ground saffron

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml vegetable oil

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 cup|125 grams crumbled feta

1 cup|10 grams fresh mint leaves

1 cup|110 grams toasted and chopped walnuts

1 cup|145 grams toasted and chopped pistachios

½ cup|125 ml pomegranate seeds

1 teaspoon ground sumac

4 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 head Romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

8 (6-inch) pita breads

Directions

Mix the saffron with ¼ cup|60 ml hot water and set aside. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, add the chicken and cook, turning as needed, until golden all over, 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add the remaining oil and the onion to the skillet and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken thighs and their juices back to the skillet along with the saffron water and lemon juice. Toss to coat the chicken and onions and cover slightly. Simmer the chicken until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a cutting board and cool slightly, then cut lengthwise into strips. Set the chicken aside. Heat a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, add the pita bread and cook, flipping once, until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Wrap in a towel and keep warm. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken and onions, the feta, mint leaves, walnuts, pistachios, pomegranate seeds, sumac, cucumbers, and Romaine and toss to combine. Halve each pita and stuff the mixture into each half. Serve and eat immediately.

