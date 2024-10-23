SAG-AFTRA Resumes Talks to Protect Voice Actors in Games

In “You love to see it” news, SAG-AFTRA continues its work to provide voice actors in the games industry with necessary protections. The actors union has resumed negotiations with big AAA game developers and publishers. In July of 2024, actors represented by SAG-AFTRA went on strike against the rising threat of AI. The negotiations are meant to protect anyone providing voice work, motion capture performances, and any on-screen depictions in video games.

On October 22, SAG-AFTRA announced more than 120 game projects across 49 companies “signed the union’s tiered-budget or interim agreements.” “As we return to negotiations tomorrow, I hope we are able to reach an agreement on our Interactive Media Agreement,” stated Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator.

“But if not, we will keep on working with the companies that are prepared to agree to fair, ethical, and responsible contract terms, including for the use of artificial intelligence.” AI continues to persist as a threat across many entertainment mediums. While the work is far from fully done, it’s encouraging to see people receiving necessary protections! This way, they get to do what they love without worrying about the security of their jobs!

Sarah Elmaleh, the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair, also addressed the ongoing situation. “Humane protections for actors against A.I. exploitation are not an unreasonable ask — and the success of these contracts shows that most companies agree,” Elmaleh stated. “They are happy to embrace fundamental, ethical guidelines around this tool — alongside equitable accommodation of it — in order to collaborate with professional talent. And talent are likewise eager and delighted to partner with companies that respect them.”

Hopefully, the union’s hot streak persists! Further, it could lead to promising progress with game developers and the AI-related fears and threats at their backs. It’s insane to me that anyone could deny a worker basic, commonplace protections. But again, the beast that is “money” enters the fray to make people the worst versions of themselves. Especially, you know, non-creatives. The ones bankrolling developers who always seem to mysteriously avoid getting laid off!