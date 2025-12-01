Sagittarius, December 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

There’s a specific feeling you get when your ruling planet is retrograde, Sagittarius. It’s that sense of looking at your life like it’s a half-written travel journal—you know there’s more to say, more to adjust, more to claim. The month begins with that exact energy humming under the surface. The Moon square Jupiter on the 1st wakes up questions you haven’t had time to answer. Not stressful ones—just the kind that tap your shoulder and say, “You still care about this, remember?” And somewhere in that moment, Sagittarius, you realize you’re ready to reconnect with something meaningful.

A few days later, the Moon in sextile to Jupiter on the 3rd opens a window of emotional ease. Thoughts feel less tangled, your sense of adventure returns in small sparks, and your hope rises without forcing it. Jupiter retrograde doesn’t take your optimism; it simply asks you to direct it inward before you launch it outward. You may notice yourself reconsidering plans, dreams, or directions without panic. Revisions aren’t setbacks right now—they’re alignment.

On the 6th, Mercury trines Jupiter, giving your mind a welcome lift. This is one of your clearest, brightest mental days of the month. Conversations feel inspired. Ideas feel exciting. Plans that once felt too big suddenly feel like they actually belong to you. You aren’t scrambling—you’re strategizing. You’re choosing with intention rather than impulse. If December has a moment that feels like a green light, it’s this one.

The 7th brings a Moon–Jupiter conjunction, which amplifies your emotions in a generous, expansive way. You may feel more expressive, more open, more willing to share parts of yourself that normally stay tucked behind humor or distraction. This transit has a way of inviting others into your world, and you may find connection easier than usual. It’s a beautiful moment for friendship, romance, and creative collaboration.

A few days later, the Moon sextile Jupiter on the 11th adds calm confidence to your emotional life. You see your feelings without judgment. You accept what you want without trying to negotiate yourself out of it. And for a sign that often prefers motion over introspection, this is a rare kind of comfort—one that allows you to feel at home in your own story.

On the 14th, another Moon–Jupiter square brings a temporary wobble. Your emotions may feel bigger than your circumstances, or you may overthink a small issue until it feels larger than it is. Instead of trying to shrink the feeling, give it room. Big emotions aren’t threats. They’re information. They show you where your heart is leaning. Jupiter retrograde often pulls up old hopes or disappointments so you can see them with fresh perspective.

The energy shifts again on the 16th, when the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter. This day brings stability, encouragement, and a renewed belief in your own path. You may find yourself reconnecting with motivation you thought you’d misplaced. If you’ve been waiting for a moment to re-enter a project, a goal, or a dream, this transit gives you the momentum you need.

The Moon opposes Jupiter on the 21st, and you might feel torn between two desires—action versus reflection, independence versus closeness, adventure versus comfort. Let the tension guide you without forcing a choice. Sometimes these oppositions highlight the places where you’ve grown more than you realized. You’re not stuck. You’re transitioning.

A few days later, the Moon trine Jupiter on the 26th brings emotional balance and a sense of being supported—by people, by timing, or simply by your own resilience. This transit encourages optimistic thinking without tipping into fantasy. It’s a gentle reminder that your future doesn’t need to be rushed into existence; it just needs space.

The Moon square Jupiter on the 28th might create a brief clash between impulse and wisdom. You may want to say something, buy something, or commit to something without considering consequences. Instead of acting fast, pause long enough to check your emotional temperature. Jupiter retrograde invites honesty more than action, and honesty doesn’t require speed.

On the 30th, the Moon forms a sextile with Jupiter, wrapping the month in encouragement. Your emotional world feels less cluttered, and your mind feels ready for a new chapter. You may notice how much more grounded you feel compared to the beginning of the month. Retrogrades aren’t meant to trap you. They’re meant to refine you. And you’ve been refining beautifully.

Through all these Jupiter transits, December becomes a month shaped by reflection, self-direction, emotional expansion, and personal reclamation. You’re not shedding your past—you’re reinterpreting it. You’re not shrinking your dreams—you’re upgrading them. You’re not losing faith—you’re deepening it.

Jupiter retrograde carries a quiet promise for you this month: “You aren’t behind. You’re recalibrating.”

And Sagittarius, that recalibration is powerful. It invites you to return to truths you buried for convenience. It makes you revisit desires you tried to outrun. It encourages you to think about who you’re becoming, not who you should be.

By the time New Year’s Eve arrives, you feel renewed in ways that actually matter. You’re more honest with yourself. You’re more attuned to your inner compass. You’re more willing to choose the path that scares you in the right ways instead of the wrong ones.

You close December with emotional courage—not the dramatic, fiery kind people expect from you, but the quiet internal version that lasts. You’re ready for the year ahead, not because everything makes sense, but because you make sense. You understand your direction even if you can’t name every destination yet.

Sagittarius, you end this month in alignment with your truth. And there’s nothing more powerful than that.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.