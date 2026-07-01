Sagittarius, July 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Jupiter finally moved into Leo at the end of June, and Sagittarius, you can feel the difference already. Your ruling planet spent months in Cancer, a sign that asked you to sit still, go inward, tend to things close to home, and generally operate at a lower frequency than the one you naturally prefer. That stretch had its value — even if you spent most of it impatient — but it’s over. Jupiter in Leo is expansive, warm, and built for fire signs. This is territory your ruling planet thrives in, and the whole month is going to carry that energy.

The 2nd has Jupiter squaring Chiron, which is the first thing July asks of you before handing over the good stuff. Old wounds around recognition, around being taken seriously, around being too much or not enough for the people in your life — those get surfaced early. Don’t skip past this part to get to the confident stuff. Jupiter squaring Chiron at the start of the month means the expansion later in July has more traction if you do the work here first.

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Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini on the 4th, your opposite sign, sending a jolt through your relational and intellectual world. Conversations get unpredictable. Plans made with others need renegotiating. Someone close to you acts in a way you didn’t account for. For a sign that prizes its freedom and its ability to pivot, this is more opportunity than obstacle — but it requires you to actually be present in the relationships you’ve been half-attending to while Jupiter was in Cancer and you were elsewhere emotionally. Show up for those conversations instead of treating them as something to navigate quickly and move past.

Neptune stations retrograde on the 7th in Aries, a fellow fire sign, and this one touches you. Neptune retrograde in Aries asks you to be honest about where your optimism has curdled into avoidance — where the belief that things will work out has become an excuse not to take a concrete step. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, planet of faith and expansion, and that faith is a gift. But Neptune retrograde wants to know: faith in what, exactly? Make sure the answer is something you can actually point to.

The New Moon in Cancer arrives on the 14th, preceded by the Sun-Mercury conjunction on the 13th. Cancer is the sign Jupiter just left, and this New Moon is a small looking-back moment. Whatever didn’t get resolved during Jupiter’s time in Cancer — an emotional conversation deferred, a relationship left at an unfinished point, something you told yourself you’d address later — this is the later. Use the New Moon to close that loop before the month’s energy fully moves into Leo territory.

Mercury has been retrograde since before the month started, still sitting in Cancer, adding some communicative interference to the early weeks. This affects your opposite sign directly and your relational life by extension. Mercury going direct on the 23rd frees up what’s been stuck, and conversations that have been circling without resolution find their way to actual conclusions. The Sun enters Leo the day before, on the 22nd, aligning beautifully with Jupiter already there.

Jupiter trines Neptune on the 20th, which is one of the month’s most underrated aspects for you. Your ruling planet in a harmonious trine with the planet of dreams and intuition is a window where big ideas feel possible rather than delusional, and where the vision you’ve been carrying actually gets some support from the wider atmosphere. Trust what comes up on and around the 20th. Write it down before it evaporates. Jupiter-Neptune aspects have a way of dissolving just as they arrive, and Sagittarius has a long history of chasing a feeling after the moment has already passed. Catch it this time.

Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on the 26th, a fellow fire sign, and this one asks you to slow down long enough to check the foundations under whatever you’ve been building. Sagittarius at full Jupiter-in-Leo velocity can outrun its own structures, getting ahead in ambition without making sure the base is solid. Saturn retrograde is the tap on the shoulder that says: you’re moving quickly and that’s fine, but turn around and look at what you’ve left unfinished behind you. Not a stop sign. Just an accounting.

Then the 29th arrives, and it’s the payoff of the whole month: the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, your ruling planet at its most visible and most powerful, flooded with solar energy in a sign that amplifies everything Leo already does well. This is a high-water mark for you, Sagittarius. Doors open. Confidence finds traction. Things you’ve been trying to make happen for months find their opening. The Full Moon in Aquarius, the same evening, asks you to share some of that energy outward rather than hoarding all the expansion for yourself. Let people in on the good thing. You can afford to be generous right now.

After months of being asked to operate in ways that didn’t suit you, Sagittarius, July is a return to form — bolder, more aligned with how you actually move through the world. Use the whole month, not just the back half. The early work with Chiron, the closure the New Moon offers, the Neptune trine’s vision — those are what make the big finish mean something more than good timing. The month hands you a lot. Meet it with everything you’ve got, not just the parts that come out when things are already going well.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.