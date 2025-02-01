Sagittarius, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, moral, and curious Sagittarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

The start of the month marks your ruling planet’s shift back to direct after a lengthy retrograde period. Jupiter’s placement in Gemini remains. When retrograde, this gas giant promotes new ways of thinking about oneself and the world around them. Rather than outward expansion, Jupiter retrograde demands that we seek that same type of progress internally. Now that the planet is swinging back into its forward motion, this energy once again shifts toward the world around us. You’ve undergone some significant reflection and change. What are you going to do with it, Sagittarius?

The day before Jupiter leaves retrograde, it forms a harmonious trine with Mercury on February 3. Your ruling planet’s positive relationship with communicative Mercury suggests breezy conversations, learning opportunities, and sharper mental clarity. This is an especially helpful alignment ahead of Jupiter’s retrograde exit. After all, it’s far easier to know how to make progress when you know what, exactly, you want that progress to look like. Having a plan doesn’t belittle your problem-solving skills, Sagittarius. If you think about it, you’re doing the same work either way.

On February 7, not long after Jupiter returns direct, it forms a potent conjunction with the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase calls you to assess your progress on your life path. Where are you right now? Where would you like to be? What’s the honest distance between these two points? If you were to stay on this same trajectory without making any changes, would this path form a direct line from point A to point B? The answers to these questions aren’t always going to be the ones you want, Sagittarius. Quite frankly, you should start to get suspicious if you find yourself not being challenged or pushed to be better by anyone or anything in your immediate circle. The stars call you to make a judgment call. The next step you make will be an important one.

Just under a week later, the full Moon peaks in Leo. Full Moons are already emotionally sensitive times as our lunar neighbor increases intuition and not-so-gently pushes us toward actualizing goals we planned weeks earlier. But put Leo’s fiery energy into the mix, and this combination makes for an incredibly fruitful, creative spirit. Follow the muse where it leads you, stargazer. This kind of inspiration doesn’t stick around forever. Don’t worry about what’s been done before. Worry about what you want to do. If it ends up never having been done before, well, that’s just a bonus.

Communicating with this creative spark is often easier said than done. These artistic fancies usually lie in our peripheral vision, vanishing whenever we look at them head-on. This month’s full Moon seems to be no different as it forms a direct opposition to Mercury. Speaking your mind will become more complicated, both in terms of knowing what to say and how to say it. In creative pursuits, this can become even more challenging. As much as it might go against your natural state of being, try not to strive for perfection. There’s no better time than right now to start embracing lovable flaws and nicks.

The still almost-full Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet the next day, February 13, further highlighting the cosmic challenge to change up your normal way of thinking and adopt new perspectives. No one gets it right all the time, Sagittarius. Not even you. Never underestimate your capacity to learn from the people and situations around you. Wise people are that way because they know there is always something else to discover. The stars urge you to keep this in mind as you proceed into the second half of the month.

By February 20, your ruling planet eases into another tense square with Mercury. Anxiety, indecisiveness, and brain fog might become more likely during this time. Prepare for a sudden zap in motivation now, and it will be less jarring when it finally arrives. As disheartening as these feelings might seem in the moment, have heart, stargazer. This discomfort will pass, and you’ll be stronger for enduring it. There are multiple ways to solve one problem. The key is figuring out the root cause of the conflict so that you can cater your solution to its source.

February 24 ushers in a potent celestial event as Mars retrograde shifts back to direct motion. Mars retrograde’s placement in Cancer has been highlighting obstacles and pitfalls within the context of our emotional selves. Asserting yourself and standing up for your beliefs have been difficult tasks to accomplish. Once Mars resumes its normal pattern, the cosmos promises greater energy and vigor. Follow this energy while it’s here, Sagittarius. Despite what our egos might try to tell us, this kind of urgency and satisfaction doesn’t stick around forever. It’s yours to use how you please. But it’s also yours to lose.

Your ruling plant forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon on February 26, maintaining a mental focus on rejuvenation and rest, despite Mars’ recent shift forward. Remember: you can get a lot done while still resting your mind, body, and spirit. As we near the end of February, the stars encourage you to do just that. Table the unmanageable stuff and start focusing on what you can change in weeks, days, or even minutes. The problem might not be how much you have on your plate. It could be because of how you stack it.

Finally, we end the month under a new Moon in Pisces. This lunar body also forms a challenging square with Jupiter, once again bringing up issues with your inability or unwillingness to entertain beliefs and ideas outside of yours. Standing firm in your beliefs can be a good thing. It can also result in stagnancy and alienation when you refuse to bend to the righteous wishes and desires of others. As the old adage goes, if you don’t use it, you lose it, and this is certainly true of your ability to navigate interpersonal dynamics with tact and wit.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.