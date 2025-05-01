Sagittarius, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, moral, and curious Sagittarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

May ushers in a months-long retrograde period for Pluto, a faraway dwarf planet that governs aspects of life that tend to be opaque and mysterious: death, rebirth, transformation, desire, and secrets, to name a few. When this planet shifts retrograde, the cosmos invites us to shine a light on these shadowy parts of ourselves. Attributes, wishes, and other behaviors we might have kept hidden will bubble up to the surface. This forces us to either reconcile with their presence or find the strength to release them from our subconscious realms. This retrograde period is particularly intense as it inherently calls us to confront the uncomfortable. Pluto retrograde shifts into effect on May 4 and will remain there until the fall. Be prepared for this summer to be the season of personal transformation.

As someone who prefers to look for new ways to achieve their goals and reach their aspirations, this retrograde period holds plenty of promise for you, Sagittarius. What better opportunity for an overachiever like yourself than to take on new tasks related to your evolution? However, Pluto doesn’t just shine a light on the parts of ourselves that we wouldn’t mind being in the spotlight.

It also uncovers things we might find embarrassing or outside the status quo. Remember that this is all part of the process, stargazer. You can’t properly mature into a better version of yourself if you don’t take the time to know the inner workings of who you are right now. Think of it like routing a destination from point A to point B. No matter how clear the latter location might seem, if you don’t know where you’re starting from, how can you possibly know which way to go?

The challenges continue as the cosmos offers a one-two punch in the form of a tense square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase is already prone to friction as it demands you to look at what’s working in your life and what isn’t. Paired with Pluto retrograde, all cosmic signs point to a major cleanout. It’s time to uncover what you’ve hidden under the rug and to evict the skeletons hiding in your closet. The more you try to hide from your past and shadow self, the stronger their presence will feel in your life. Conversely, the quicker you confront these unsavory parts of yourself, the quicker you can find ways around them. Fortunately, the stars ease up on their tough-love life lessons when the Moon gives way to a far more harmonious trine with Jupiter on May 10.

Two days later, the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio. While these celestial events are always potent, this month’s full Moon becomes especially intense in Scorpio. Much like Pluto, its governing planet, Scorpio’s domain lies somewhere in the realm of the unknown. This sign has a keen sense of power flow and dynamics. With the full Moon adding even more emotional clarity to the mix, the stars send out a clear message. It’s time to re-evaluate your place in personal and professional relationships. And of course, this exercise goes both ways. Knowing what other people mean to you and can do for you is just as important as knowing what you mean to and can do for them. If something feels off or unbalanced, then there’s a good chance it is.

Three days later, the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. Unlike the waxing gibbous Moon, this lunar phase calls for release and a move toward closure. It’s the cosmic final pages of a soon-to-be-ending chapter. Now’s the time for tying up loose ends and finding peace within your current circumstances. Endings rarely get to look or feel the way we’d like them to, Sagittarius. Rather than focusing on what could have been, focus on what you have. The closure might not be what you expected. Nevertheless, it’s the hand the cosmos decided to deal you. Now, it’s time to play the cards.

Jupiter forms a favorable sextile with Chiron on May 18, signaling emotional healing and prosperity. The most important step in learning from our past and turning pain into power is to acknowledge that the pain happened in the first place. Otherwise, what are you learning from, exactly? This alignment precedes the stars’ transition into Gemini season as the Sun shifts into this air-dominant domain. Gemini season brings with it a sense of versatility, social energy, and malleability. Keeping an open mind (and open ears) can go a long way during this time, Sagittarius. Accepting your past decisions might require you to rethink your entire sense of identity. While this might be disconcerting at first, occasional check-ups like these are a good thing. The longer you wait to look at which direction you’re going, the greater your potential for being irrevocably lost when you finally do stop to check.

The stars will start leading you to a more restful, restorative place around May 22. On this day, the waning crescent Moon forms a square with Jupiter. Try as you might to keep going at full speed, eventually, the new Moon in Gemini will take the reins on May 27. This month’s new Moon calls you to analyze how you express yourself to others and, in turn, receive information from them. Interpersonal conflict is always a two-way street. But the stars’ alignment hints that there might be a behavioral common denominator you’re missing by assuming it’s always the other person’s fault. (Hint: look inward.)

The cosmos will have undoubtedly put you through the ringer by the end of the month. But it leaves you with a parting gift as we transition into June: a conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon. Take some time to reflect on what the past month has taught you. Get your ducks in a row now before the entire process restarts, Sagittarius. C’est la vie.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.